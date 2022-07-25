Attempted murder suspect wanted following chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday night.

Deputies said they responded to Pickens Avenue in Chesnee at around 10:00 p.m. after the shooting was reported.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. Currently, the victim is still in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as 56-year-old Willie Earl Robinson and a description of his vehicle. Deputies said they soon spotted Robinson’s vehicle and tried to stop them. However, he drove away and led deputies on a long chase through Spartanburg County. According to deputies, Robinson eventually abandoned his vehicle behind the Brookwood Inn on College Avenue and escaped the area. Deputies tried to track him down but were unable to find him.

Following the investigation into the incident, a magistrate judge approved warrants on Robinson for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Anyone with information regarding Robinson or his location is asked to call 911 since he is considered armed and dangerous. They added that he should be considered armed and dangerous. People can also provide tips anonymously by calling Sgt. Jon Guest at (864) 503-4595, emailing jguest@spartanburgcounty.org, contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or visiting www.spartanburgcs.com.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.

