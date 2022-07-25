Camp teaching students how to ride bikes underway in greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Eastside Family YMCA is currently hosting the iCan Bike camp. This week is geared towards help students with disabilities learn how to experience the freedom of bike riding on their own.

Research shows that over 80 percent of people with autism and 90 percent of people with Down syndrome never experience the thrill of riding a two-wheel bike in their lifetime.

Students use specialized bicycles to learn. The back wheel is a large roller that shifts with their weight. Volunteers are there to assist as campers pedal on the journey.

“They are running, jogging along side the campers making sure that they feel comfortable and confident in what they’re doing with the bikes that they’re learning on,” said development director William Coates, of Eastside Family YMCA.

The camp runs until July 29. Each student will be given a brand new, free bike .

