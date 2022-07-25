Deputies investigating after apparent drowning in Lake Keowee

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a man was found unresponsive and floating face down in Lake Keowee late Sunday night, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said a 911 call reporting a boating accident and drowning was made around 10:45 p.m. When officials arrived on scene, a 72-year-old man who owns a summer house at Backwater Landing near West Union was found in the area.

Officials said after attempting to resuscitate him, the man was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

This incident is being investigated by the SC Department of Natural Resources and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.

