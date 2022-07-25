Deputies: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Laurens Co.

WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Shore Loop Road on Monday.

The suspect was airlifted from the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

SLED is investigating.

