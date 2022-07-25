Advertisement

Deputies: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Laurens Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Shore Loop Road on Monday.

The suspect was airlifted from the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

SLED is investigating.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating after apparent drowning in Lake Keowee

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting in Laurens County
Officer-involved shooting in Laurens County
Deputies investigating apparent drowning in Lake Keowee
Deputies investigating after apparent drowning in Lake Keowee
Deputies investigating apparent drowning in Lake Keowee
Deputies investigating apparent drowning in Lake Keowee
Body found in Greenville County
Deputies investigate body found in Greenville Co.