Deputies: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Laurens Co.
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo.
Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. along Shore Loop Road on Monday.
The suspect was airlifted from the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SLED is investigating.
Stay tuned for further details.
