Driver charged following hit-and-run in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was charged on Sunday following a hit-and-run on Lakeside Drive.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:15 a.m.

According to troopers, the victim was trying to cross the road when they were hit by an oncoming sedan. The driver then allegedly drove away from the crash without stopping. However, he was later found and charged with leaving the scene of a wreck. Troopers identified the driver as Matthew Hatfield of Beaufort.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor non-incapacitating injuries.

