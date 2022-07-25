Earthquake reported in Midlands ahead of town hall meeting
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake was reported in Lugoff, South Carolina overnight.
The 2.1 magnitude quake hit the area at 2 a.m. and had a depth of 2 kilometers, according to USGS.
County officials said a virtual town hall meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 27 for residents to have a better understanding of why so many earthquakes keep hitting the Midlands.
