Earthquake reported in Midlands ahead of town hall meeting

LUGOFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake was reported in Lugoff, South Carolina overnight.

The 2.1 magnitude quake hit the area at 2 a.m. and had a depth of 2 kilometers, according to USGS.

County officials said a virtual town hall meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 27 for residents to have a better understanding of why so many earthquakes keep hitting the Midlands.

MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating after apparent drowning in Lake Keowee

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.