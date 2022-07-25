Advertisement

Suspect assaults deputy after forcefully carjacking a vehicle

Scene at White Horse Road in Greenville
Scene at White Horse Road in Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a carjacking incident near the 8600 block of White Horse Road.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. It was reported that the suspect was in the road trying to flag down vehicles passing by. Eventually, the suspect supposedly took a car from a victim by threatening them with an unknown object.

According to deputies, they spotted the suspect at a nearby QT about ten minutes after the incident happened. The suspect allegedly tried to drive away but crashed into another person’s car.

Deputies said the suspect then took off on foot and assaulted at least one deputy before they were finally able to take him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is facing multiple charges, according to depuites.

No other information about the suspect was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

