LIVE: Sen. Graham holds first SC press conference since election probe subpoena

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham is holding a press conference in Greenville on Monday to discuss a bill he is introducing to change pilot retirement age.

The event is the first press conference Graham has held in South Carolina since being subpoenaed by a grand jury investigating whether or not former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Attorneys for Graham said in a court filing earlier in July that he wasn’t trying to interfere in the Georgia election when he asked state officials to reexamine some absentee ballots.

Graham will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

He introduced the Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act to increase pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. If passed, pilots over age 65 would be required to maintain first-class medical certification, which must be renewed every six months.

Graham says thousands of qualified pilots are being forced to retire each year as flight cancellations continue due to staffing shortages.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.