Man charged for exposing himself while running on trail, deputies say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old man has been arrested for explicitly exposing himself to multiple women along a trail a month ago.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a man who exposed himself to women while running along the doodle trail in the Easley area of Pickens County on June 26.

On July 18, deputies said Nicholas Chase Simmons turned himself into authorities and later admitted to exposing himself.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Simmons with two counts of indecent exposure.

