Massage therapist charged after reported sexual assault at Spartanburg spa

Dock Anoldis Pilgram
Dock Anoldis Pilgram(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a massage therapist was recently charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a customer at the Forever Yung Day Spa.

Officers began investigating the incident on July 14. They added that the reported assault happened during a scheduled massage session.

Officers later identified the massage therapist as 52-year-old Dock Anoldis Pilgram and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct on July 15.

According to Pilgrim’s arrest warrants, he’s accused of giving the victim an intoxicating substance, making them helpless.

Officers say they’re still investigating this case and believe there could be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigation Division at 864-596-2065 or Investigator Ronnie Horn at 864-809-2273.

