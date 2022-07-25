Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after crashing along I-85 on Sunday

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a motorcyclist died on Sunday after crashing on I-85 South near mile marker 68.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:57 p.m.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along I-85 South when they lost control, spilled into the roadway and collided with a nearby wall.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the victim was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

