Motorcyclist dies after crashing along I-85 on Sunday

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a motorcyclist died on Sunday after crashing on I-85 South near mile marker 68.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 3:57 p.m.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along I-85 South when they lost control, spilled into the roadway and collided with a nearby wall.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the victim was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.