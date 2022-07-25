NC couple charged after allegedly not reporting millions in income

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced that a couple was recently charged with tax evasion after allegedly failing to report millions in income.

Officials said one of the suspects, 46-year-old Natalia Sokil, was the owner of ESF Management, which was doing business as European Market LLC in Spartanburg County. The specialty grocery store also had multiple locations in other Upstate counties as well. The other suspect, 54-year-old Andrej Sokil, worked and lived in Spartanburg during the investigation.

According to officials, the couple filed joint Individual Income Tax returns in 2017 and 2018. However, they failed to include Natalia Sokil’s business income of $2,707,322 and owed $19,010 in state taxes. The couple also allegedly didn’t file returns for 2019 and 2020 but had a taxable income of $1.4 million. Officials said they owe $29,409 in state taxes for these two years.

Natalia Sokil was also charged with two counts of operating without a retail license. Her arrest warrants showed that agents bought items at two of her Inman stores in January 202,1 even though the business did not have a valid license. Officials added that she was also convicted of operating without a retail license in 2021.

If convicted, both suspects face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each county of tax evasion. They also face up to 1 year in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count of failure to file.

Both defendants were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

