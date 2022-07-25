Advertisement

Oconee County man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

Timothy Watkins
Timothy Watkins(Oconee County Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A West Union man is charged after investigators say they found child pornography in his possession.

Timothy Adam Watkins, 39, was arrested Thursday on eight counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Oconee County deputies made the arrest after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting at Greenville Co. busines
2 injured after active shooter call at Greenville Co. business
Two people were shot at a business on Piedmont Highway in Greenville County.
Two shot at Greenville County business
Robert Jason Owens
Convicted killer says he saw Asheville teen murdered
Christopher Lee Todd
Former NC teacher sentenced for ‘extensive collection’ of child pornography
Jonathan Trey Sloan
Suspect charged weeks after motorcycle chase in McDowell County