Oconee County man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A West Union man is charged after investigators say they found child pornography in his possession.

Timothy Adam Watkins, 39, was arrested Thursday on eight counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Oconee County deputies made the arrest after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.