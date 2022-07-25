SC Forestry Commission responds to another fire in Pendleton

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission confirmed that a fire was contained on Sunday after crews spent the afternoon battling flames near Pendleton.

According to the commission’s wildfire activity map, the fire was initially reported at 6:34 p.m. near Woody Road.

The fire impacted around 3.5 acres of land and was started by children in the area.

Anderson County Fire dispatch said the Pendleton Fire Department was the agency leading the efforts to contain the fire.

This was the second fire that the Forestry Commission responded to this weekend. Units also went to an area near Central Road on Saturday after flames broke out.

