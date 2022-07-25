Suspect charged weeks after motorcycle chase in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies recently charged a man following a chase along Highway 70.

Deputies said 35-year-old Jonathan Trey Sloan was charged with Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle.

On July 7, deputies said they tried to stop a Sloan on Highway 70 east for multiple traffic violations. Sloan led deputies on a short chase before they were forced to stop due to safety reasons.

An investigation into the chase eventually determined that Sloan was operating the motorcycle during the incident. He was taken into custody and given a $200,000 secured bond.

