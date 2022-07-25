LIVE: Coroner responding after two shot at Greenville Co. business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a shooting at a business along Piedmont Highway

Officials said two people were shot during the incident. However, their conditions are unknown. The Coroner’s Office said they are heading to the scene but can’t confirm that anyone has died.

According to officials, deputies said they have a suspect in custody.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

