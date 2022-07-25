Advertisement

Upstate deputy taken to hospital following possible exposure to fentanyl

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital on Sunday night following a possible exposure to fentanyl.

Deputies said the exposure happened while they were responding to a situation near Rock Moss Drive in Williamston.

According to deputies, the deputy was awake and alert. However, they were having some difficulty breathing, so they decided to have them checked out. Deputies added that this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Greenville County deputy transported to hospital following crash
Emma Turner
Family searches for missing teenager last seen on Friday morning
generic crash
22-year-old hit by car while trying to secure items on truck
Fire generic WHNS
Early morning fire in Spartanburg Co. leaves one person dead