Upstate deputy taken to hospital following possible exposure to fentanyl

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was taken to the hospital on Sunday night following a possible exposure to fentanyl.

Deputies said the exposure happened while they were responding to a situation near Rock Moss Drive in Williamston.

According to deputies, the deputy was awake and alert. However, they were having some difficulty breathing, so they decided to have them checked out. Deputies added that this incident is still under investigation.

