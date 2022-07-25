Voters to decide NC runoff elections on Tuesday

N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for North Carolina’s primary runoff elections.

Below are the elections heading to a second vote in western North Carolina:

Franklin County Board of Education at-large seat

Franklin County Board of Education District 3

Franklin County Board of Education District 6

Graham County Sheriff (Republican)

Jackson County Board of Education District 2

Click here to view election results as they come in after polls close at 7:30 p.m.

