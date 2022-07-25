Advertisement

Voters to decide NC runoff elections on Tuesday

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for North Carolina’s primary runoff elections.

Below are the elections heading to a second vote in western North Carolina:

  • Franklin County Board of Education at-large seat
  • Franklin County Board of Education District 3
  • Franklin County Board of Education District 6
  • Graham County Sheriff (Republican)
  • Jackson County Board of Education District 2

Click here to view election results as they come in after polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during a hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for...
Sen. Graham speaks about air travel ‘crisis,’ subpoena and gay marriage
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
SC Fetal Heartbeat Law in effect after federal court removes block