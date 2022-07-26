Advertisement

Clear bags required for events, athletics at Union County Schools

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County Schools announced the district is implementing a clear bag policy for some events and functions for the upcoming school year.

Clear bags will be required at all sporting events and major school functions.

Seat cushions, folding chairs and blankets are still allowed in district venues but are subject to search. Diaper bags are prohibited.

Exceptions for items that are medically necessary will be made after inspection, the district said.

