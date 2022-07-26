Clear bags required for events, athletics at Union County Schools

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County Schools announced the district is implementing a clear bag policy for some events and functions for the upcoming school year.

Clear bags will be required at all sporting events and major school functions.

Seat cushions, folding chairs and blankets are still allowed in district venues but are subject to search. Diaper bags are prohibited.

Exceptions for items that are medically necessary will be made after inspection, the district said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.