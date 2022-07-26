Clemson football favored to win ACC Championship, poll shows

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is favored to win the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship this year, according to a preseason poll that 164 media voters took part in.

Officials said the poll was conducted based on votes from media members, including those who were at last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte. 103 voters from the poll chose Clemson to win this season’s conference championship. NC State came in second with a total of 38 votes.

If Clemson wins the ACC this year, it will be their seventh title in eight years. Here are the full results from the media’s poll.

ACC Preseason Poll

Overall Champion

Clemson - 103

NC State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1

Clemson was also chosen to win the Atlantic division this year. 111 voters chose Clemson to finish on top, while 38 picked NC State to win. Here are the final numbers from that poll.

Clemson 111

NC State 44

Wake Forest 6

Louisville - 0

Florida State 2

Boston College - 1

Syracuse - 0

The winner of the Atlantic Division will meet the winner of the Coastal division in the 2022 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 3.

