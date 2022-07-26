Advertisement

Deputies make drug arrest during traffic stop at Sphinx in Easley

William Allan Frick
William Allan Frick(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged after drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop in Easley, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the traffic stop was conducted at the Spinx on Farrs Bridge Road on July 13. They said the driver, William Allan Frick, exited the car and approached law enforcement in an “excitable manner”.

After investigating further, the Sheriff’s Office said Frick had a glass pipe and meth. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine first-offense.

MORE NEWS: SC lawmakers blame health, other jobs for Statehouse absences

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The South Carolina Senate was supposed to reconvene Tuesday in Columbia to start discussing...
SC six-week abortion ban to be heard in state court Tuesday
Kits for victims of sexual abuse
Kits for victims of sexual abuse
Jerry Sales
Missing man in need of immediate medical attention found safe, deputies say
Travel bill
Massive flight cancelations inspire call to raise retirement age of pilots