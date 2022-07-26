Deputies make drug arrest during traffic stop at Sphinx in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged after drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop in Easley, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the traffic stop was conducted at the Spinx on Farrs Bridge Road on July 13. They said the driver, William Allan Frick, exited the car and approached law enforcement in an “excitable manner”.

After investigating further, the Sheriff’s Office said Frick had a glass pipe and meth. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine first-offense.

