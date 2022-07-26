Deputies search for burglary suspects in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two burglary suspects in an area near Clinton, SC.

Deputies said they are currently searching the area surrounding Charlottes Road, Greenplain Road, and Old Milton Road.

According to deputies, both suspects are white men. They added that one of them was wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Anyone who sees these individuals is asked to call 911 and not approach them.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.