Advertisement

Deputies search for burglary suspects in Laurens County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two burglary suspects in an area near Clinton, SC.

Deputies said they are currently searching the area surrounding Charlottes Road, Greenplain Road, and Old Milton Road.

According to deputies, both suspects are white men. They added that one of them was wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Anyone who sees these individuals is asked to call 911 and not approach them.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Laurens Co. burglary suspect
Laurens County burglary suspects
Prisma issues emergency alert
Restricted access alert lifted at Laurens County Hospital
Noah Erwin
Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man
Scene where Tony Melton was fatally stabbed and shot on South 7th Street in the Lockhart area...
Jury acquits man in murder trial after Union County stabbing, shooting