Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old from Macon County

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Kaylynn Duelfer, a missing 16-year-old from an area in Franklin, NC.

Deputies said Duelfer was last seen on her front porch in the area of Patton Valley on July 23, 2022. She was wearing a dark-colored hoody and white pants with Sponge Bob Square Pants on them.

Deputies described Duelfer as around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Duelferis asked to contact Detective Amber Wright with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 828-371-9775.

