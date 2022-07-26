Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing Buncombe County man

Noah Erwin
Noah Erwin(Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 30-year-old man from Leicester.

Deputies said Noah Erwin last spoke to family on July 15. He does not have a vehicle and is known to frequent the downtown Asheville area.

Erwin is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 145 pound with hazel eyes and brown hair. He may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

