Missing man in need of immediate medical attention found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered man who was in need of immediate medical attention has been found.

Deputies said they received a call at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday saying 37-year-old Jerry Sales went missing from the area of Dixie Circle. He was last seen on Dixie Circle on foot.

Sales was described as five foot ten and weighs 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Sales was believed to be in need of immediate medical attention, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Sales has been found and is safe.

