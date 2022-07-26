Gateway apartment proposal to make downtown entertainment district

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a big development in downtown Greenville are heading to the next phase.

The proposal would revamp the area where the old Greenville Memorial Auditorium used to sit. This isn’t the first time an idea like this has been proposed for that site, but this one is part of a much bigger plan.

“We’re so full of energy and enthusiasm on event nights and then on non-event nights it’s a more quiet part of town,” said Beth Paul, General manager of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Coming off of I-385 into downtown, the Bon Secours Wellness Arena is the one thing that might catch your eye.

“We’re honored to be the first thing you see when you enter downtown Greenville,” said Paul.

The arena has been the staple entryway into downtown but soon that might change.

“I am extremely excited and eager to see what will develop on that old site,” said Paul.

The proposal calls for a mixed-use 300 unit apartment development, With restaurants, retail and business space at the bottom.

“There’s not really tons over there to draw people except for Bon Secours of course. So having some areas over there that will draw foot traffic whenever there isn’t a show going on, I think it’d be very nice” said Clay Howard General manager at Yee-Haw Brewing Co.

But it’s the same story, different year. In 2014 a similar 4-story unit called “Broadstone Gateway ‘’ was on the table. There have been several attempts to do something with this property over the years. however, none of those have panned out. This proposal would not only get rid of the empty space but create an entertainment district at the entrance downtown.

“The connectivity between the development and the arena seems to be of great importance,” said Paul.

The idea is to make the area an art and entertainment district.

The apartment proposal falls in line with the city’s plan to make the gateway into downtown more pedestrian friendly

“Traffic we get a little bit worse, but that’s something we can definitely work around” said Howard.

Clay Howard says more traffic, just means more business.

“I’m hoping to, you know, see some new faces and maybe get some new regulars as well from people that are gonna be living around the corner” he said.

The plan has to be reviewed again by the design and review board. They’ve asked the developers to bring back more specific site plan details, traffic analysis and other elements. We’ll keep you updated as plans for this proposal develop.

