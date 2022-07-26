Jury acquits man in murder trial after Union County stabbing, shooting

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was acquitted after being charged with murder following a stabbing and deadly shooting in Union County in 2020.

Preston James McCutcheon was arrested in connection with the death of 51-year-old Tony Melton at a home on South 7th Street near Lockhart.

McCutcheon was found not guilty during his trial on Friday afternoon. According to the solicitor’s office, evidence presented to the jury during the trial included a videotaped statement from McCutcheon.

In the statement, McCutcheon admits to illegally arming himself, going to Melton’s home to purchase drugs, starting a physical altercation with the victim, stabbing him multiple times and shooting him in front of his elderly mother, the solicitor said.

After the shooting, McCutcheon reportedly fled the scene and jumped into the Broad River. At the time of the manhunt, law enforcement told FOX Carolina News they used bloodhounds to track him down.

Melton died in an operating room.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Tony Melton during this difficult time,” said solicitor Kevin Brackett.

