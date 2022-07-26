Lower storm risk midweek

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Overnight looks mild and muggy but relatively quiet. Temperature dip into the mid to upper 60s in the mountains with low 70s in the Upstate. We could see some patchy fog in the mountains Wednesday morning.

We should see fewer storms around for Wednesday and Thursday than how we started the week. Still, be prepared for isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will consistently run in the mid to upper 80s in the mountains, low 90s Upstate, with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s as the final week of July generally goes according to plan!

The tropics remain quiet across the Atlantic basin, with no development expected within the next 48 hours.

