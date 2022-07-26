Prisma Health Laurens Co. campus issues emergency alert

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health’s Laurens County Medical Campus is currently operating under restricted access, according to the hospital.

The hospital issued an emergency alert Tuesday afternoon asking everyone to not travel outside of their normal work areas until given the all clear.

There is no word yet on why the alert was issued.

The hospital encourages calling public safety at 864-455-7931 to report any suspicious activities.

