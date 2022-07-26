Advertisement

Prisma Health Laurens Co. campus issues emergency alert

Prisma issues emergency alert
Prisma issues emergency alert(Viewer submitted photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health’s Laurens County Medical Campus is currently operating under restricted access, according to the hospital.

The hospital issued an emergency alert Tuesday afternoon asking everyone to not travel outside of their normal work areas until given the all clear.

There is no word yet on why the alert was issued.

The hospital encourages calling public safety at 864-455-7931 to report any suspicious activities.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for wanted murder suspect in Gaffney

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eddie Hubert Derrick
Suspect charged after allegedly forcing teenager to perform sexual acts
Clear bags
Clear bags required for events, athletics at Union County Schools
SC Governor Henry McMaster
SC Governor McMaster announces investment into state’s workforce
Leonard Herbert Finch
Deputies looking for wanted murder suspect in Gaffney