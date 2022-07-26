SC AG says government holding ‘school lunches hostage’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed a lawsuit, claiming the Biden Administration is holding “school lunches hostage” amid controversy over sex discrimination in schools.

A federal court ruled on Friday that the government can’t force South Carolina to allow trans students who are biologically male to compete on girls’ sports teams.

However, under the Biden administration the USDA said in May that their Food and Nutrition Service will investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Whether you are grocery shopping, standing in line at the school cafeteria, or picking up food from a food bank, you should be able to do so without fear of discrimination,” said Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean. “No one should be denied access to nutritious food simply because of who they are or how they identify.”

Wilson says the move puts South Carolina’s Title IX and SNAP school lunch funding at risk.

“I’m not going to stand by and let the Biden administration hold school lunches hostage over radical ideology,” Wilson. “This administration continues to try to redefine its role, but no matter what they want to do, this administration can’t redefine its executive power defined in the Constitution. The fact remains that the president did not follow the law in trying to implement this.”

More than a dozen other states including Georgia have joined the lawsuit.

