SC Governor McMaster announces investment into state’s workforce

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a $25 million investment in a program that helps residents pursue careers in fields such as manufacturing, health care, computer science, or logistics.

McMaster said this program, Workforce Scholarships for the Future, provides scholarships to adults or recent high school graduates to cover the cost of tuition and required fees at any of South Carolina’s 16 technical colleges. These scholarships can be used to pursue industry credentials or associate degrees.

“With over 64,000 jobs created in just the last five years, South Carolina has experienced record-breaking economic growth,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “To continue to attract more jobs and investment to South Carolina, we must invest in our people to make sure we can meet the ever-changing needs of our business community. Workforce Scholarships for the Future will help provide our people with good-paying jobs and our companies with the skilled workforce they need to succeed. We are ensuring that South Carolina’s economic success will continue for generations, and that South Carolina families will be the ones benefitting from it.”

In 2021, McMaster announced a $12 million investment of GEER (Governors Emergency Education Relief) Fundsthat went to the technical college system to train residents for jobs in demand around the state. By the end of the year, this investment helped train around 5000 people.

Governor McMaster then created the Workforce Scholarships for the Future in November of 2021 to try and replicate this success.

This investment, along with the $39 million allocated by the General Assembly in this year’s state budget, is expected to be used to train or retrain around 40,000 South Carolinians.

So far, 6,198 South Carolinia residents have been trained through this program. These trainees include.

825 Nursing Assistants

775 Commercial Drivers

616 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs)

478 Welders

392 Phlebotomists

208 Forklift Operators

107 Electrical Lineman Technicians

87 ManuFirst SC

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.