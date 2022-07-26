SC six-week abortion ban to be heard in state court Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A state trial court will hear a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction block on South Carolina’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy on Tuesday.

According to Planned Parenthood, the lawsuit states that the abortion ban violates South Carolinian’s state constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection by banning abortion, by providing inadequate protections for patients’ health, and by conditioning sexual assault survivors’ access to abortion on the disclosure of their personal information to law enforcement.

The lawsuit was filed on July 13 by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physician plaintiffs who provide abortion in South Carolina.

The trial will begin at 10 a.m. on July 26 in Columbia.

MORE NEWS: SC lawmakers blame health, other jobs for Statehouse absences

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.