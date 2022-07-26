Advertisement

Suspect charged after allegedly forcing teenager to perform sexual acts

Eddie Hubert Derrick
Eddie Hubert Derrick(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct after allegedly forcing a teenager to perform sexual acts.

Deputies said 30-year-old Eddie Hubert Derrick was charged with three counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to deputies, they began investigating this case on July 12 after the victim’s family member reported the incidents. Deputies said the incidents took place in 2021.

Following their investigation, deputies determined that Derrick allegedly had sexual conduct with the victim and physically forced them to perform a sexual act upon him. They added that the teenager was a victim of aggravated coercion.

Currently, Derrick is in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond. However, He still has another bond hearing for two of the charges.

