Suspect charged after law enforcement chase that last over an hour

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night after they led officers on a chase that passed through multiple counties.

Officers said the chase began when the suspect refused to pull over when they tried to pull them over for reckless driving on East Court Street in Ware Shoals.

According to officers, the chase went through areas in Greenville, Abbeville and Laurens County before the suspect eventually stopped near Turkey Creek Road in Abbeville. They added that the chase lasted from around 6:22 p.m. to 7:37 p.m.

The driver was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful possession of a firearm following the incident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office also helped officers during the chase.

Officers did not release the name of the suspect charged. We will update this story as more details become available.

