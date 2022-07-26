Advertisement

Troopers trying to identify driver involved in Greenville Co. hit-and-run

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to identify a driver who was indirectly involved in a crash this morning along SC183.

Troopers said the crash happened near W. Harris Street at around 11:40 a.m. on July 26, 2022.

According to troopers, a driver ran off the left side of the road and off an embankment. After investigating the crash, troopers determined that an unknown silver vehicle was indirectly involved.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact 1-888-274-6372 or *HP (*47).

