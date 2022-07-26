Advertisement

VIDEO: Black bear rings Greenville County woman’s doorbell

A Greenville County woman's security camera captured a black bear walking up to the door and appearing to “ring” her doorbell around 3:30 a.m.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Wendy Watson saw the visitor captured on her video doorbell early Tuesday morning, she said she nearly spit out her coffee.

Her Remo+ camera recorded a black bear walking up to the door and appearing to “ring” her doorbell around 3:30 a.m.

The bear has been a regular visitor around her home on Old McElhaney Road in northern Greenville County.

Watson said she had just refilled her bird feeders and the bear destroyed two of them.

