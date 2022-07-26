VIDEO: Black bear rings Greenville County woman’s doorbell

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Wendy Watson saw the visitor captured on her video doorbell early Tuesday morning, she said she nearly spit out her coffee.

Her Remo+ camera recorded a black bear walking up to the door and appearing to “ring” her doorbell around 3:30 a.m.

The bear has been a regular visitor around her home on Old McElhaney Road in northern Greenville County.

Watson said she had just refilled her bird feeders and the bear destroyed two of them.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.