120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach

120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach
120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach(Myrtle Beach police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 100 turtle eggs can now incubate safely after being laid on Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach
120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach(Myrtle Beach police)

The Sea Turtle Program Volunteers relocated the nest of 121 eggs to a safer location Tuesday evening.

Since May approximately 30 nests have been marked and relocated within the City of Myrtle Beach.

Beach crews and PD officers participate with Myrtle Beach State Park and SC DNR Sea Turtle Program.

120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach
120+ turtle eggs safely relocated on Myrtle Beach(Myrtle Beach police)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School Supply Jam
Friday is last day to donate to FOX Carolina’s School Supply Jam
Gavin Rector plays George Stinney, Jr., the wrongfully-accused 14-year-old who became the...
New opera tells story of youngest American executed after being wrongfully accused
Glow Lyric Theatre holds its 2022 Summer Festival with "Aida," "Stinney - An American...
Glow Lyric Theatre summer festival opens
A local restaurant and the Simpsonville Police Department got together to help benefit the fund...
Fundraiser held for family of fallen deputy
The Masked Singer National Tour made its way to Greenville, with a very familiar face behind...
Surprise local celebrity participates in Masked Singer competition in Greenville