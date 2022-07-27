Advertisement

14 inducted into SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

Private Henry Bluford, Sheriff John McRoy Dozier, Officer Charles Harvey Birt, Sergeant Gordon...
Private Henry Bluford, Sheriff John McRoy Dozier, Officer Charles Harvey Birt, Sergeant Gordon William Best, Lance Corporal Melton “Foxx” Gore, Deputy Jonathan David Price, Sergeant Tommy Wayne Cudd, Detective Sergeant Edward John Marcurella, Jr., Officer Kevin Daniel Simmons, Officer Dustin Michael Beasley, Lieutenant John Stewart, Team Leader Justin Barrett Gillespie, Lieutenant John Christopher Brophy, Officer Stephen Unique Jones(SCDPS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 14 officers were formally inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame Wednesday.

The 14 officers recognized by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, included three being historical inductees dating as far back as 1874s.

According to SCDPS, of the remaining officers inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame, seven died of complications from COVID-19, two died in collisions, one was struck and killed by a vehicle, and one died by vehicle assault.

SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV says 2021 was a difficult time for the law enforcement community.

“The ceremony today recognizes each of those officers, along with several from many years ago, and allows us to come together with the families and the departments to remember and honor their service and contributions as they are formally and rightfully inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame,” Woods said.

The inductees were as follows:

Private Henry Bluford

  • Newberry Police Department
  • End of Watch: October 19, 1874

Sheriff John McRoy Dozier

  • Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • End of Watch: September 27, 1917

Officer Charles Harvey Birt

  • Barnwell Police Department
  • End of Watch: December 24, 1971

Sergeant Gordon William Best

  • North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety
  • End of Watch: January 1, 2021

Deputy Jonathan David Price

  • Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • End of Watch: January 6, 2021

Lance Corporal Melton “Foxx” Gore

  • Horry County Police Department
  • End of Watch: January 12, 2021

Detective Sergeant Edward John Marcurella, Jr.

  • Colleton County Sheriff’s Office
  • End of Watch: January 16, 2021

Sergeant Tommy Wayne Cudd

  • Union County Sheriff’s Office
  • End of Watch: January 28, 2021

Officer Kevin Daniel Simmons

  • Aiken Department of Public Safety
  • End of Watch: August 15, 2021

Officer Dustin Michael Beasley

  • North Augusta Department of Public Safety
  • End of Watch: August 30, 2021

Officer Stephen Unique Jones

  • Barnwell Police Department
  • End of Watch: September 12, 2021

Lieutenant John Stewart

  • Lake City Police Department
  • End of Watch: September 17, 2021

Lieutenant John Christopher Brophy

  • Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office
  • End of Watch: October 10, 2021

Team Leader Justin Barrett Gillespie

  • S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
  • End of Watch: December 31, 2021

Today’s ceremony brings the total number of South Carolina officers who are honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room to 418.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Attempted murder suspect Willie Robinson in court
Only on FOX: Victim's family faces attempted murder suspect in court
SLED is investigating the death of a suspect in Greenwood police custody.
SLED investigating Greenwood in-custody death
Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered with the Greenville Triumph to provide a $3,000 donation to...
Upstate students surprised with back-to-school shopping spree
Mamie Young Black celebrates her 90th birthday in the Upstate
Upstate woman celebrates 90th birthday
South Carolina earthquake
Officials hold town hall on SC earthquakes