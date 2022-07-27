2022 Transplant Games kick of in San Diego this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 100,000 people in America are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and over 1,200 live in South Carolina.

Starting on July 29, the importance of organ and tissue donation will be on full display.

The Transplant Games kick off on Friday, but it’s much more than an athletic competition.

32 athletes from the Palmetto State will head to the games later this week.

“Walking and running were very much part of my life and so to get this second chance. I could barely walk from here to you, and to get this second chance on doing this is pretty much everything again. It’s just, you know, joy,” said Miren Ivankovic.

Ivankovic loves to play tennis but almost had to put down his racket until, thanks to a tissue donor, doctors fixed his pelvis and gave him two hip replacements.

Ivankovic will head out to California to participate in his fourth Transplant Games.

“It’s very emotional for me actually because I’m not just, sports is really secondary, to be honest with you,” he explained.

Similar to the Olympics, the Transplant Games pit teams are comprised of transplant recipients and living donors against each other.

But beyond the sport, the games show people the impact that organ and tissue donations have

“The best message is how donation saves lives,” said Donate Life SC CEO Tracy Moore.

That message is sent at the Ping Pong table, bowling alley, darts board, and more.

“It gives all the recipients a chance to be grateful and cherish their second chance at life. They have so much fun meeting friends, and it’s just one big happy family,” said Moore.

Ivankovic has collected his share of gold medals at the Transplant Games over the years and will compete in swimming, track and field, and cycling this time.

For Ivankovic, it’s not the hardware that keeps him coming back but rather the relationships and awareness the Transplant Games bring.

“The more people know about it, I think the better we’ll be in terms of minimizing, let’s say, the wait times,” said Ivankovic.

The 2022 Transplant Games run from July 29 - Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.