Coroner responding to shooting scene at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting at the Quail Pointe Apartments on E. Blackstock Road.

Deputies said they responded to the scene after people reported the 9:34 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the parking lot near the J building. They discovered that he’d been shot at least once.

According to deputies, the victim’s condition is unknown. However, the Coroner’s Office said they are responding to the scene.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

