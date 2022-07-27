Council approves raise for Greenville County employees
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council approved a raise for County employees during a special called meeting on Tuesday night.
Officials said the council approved an additional 3.5% cost of living raise that will be added to the 2.5% raise that is already budgeted.
According to officials, this 6% raise will be implemented immediately.
