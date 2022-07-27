Advertisement

Deputies looking for missing man from Black Mountain, NC

Thomas Paul Brown
Thomas Paul Brown(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 61-year-old missing man from the Black Mountain area.

Thomas Paul Brown was last heard from on July 18 by a family member, according to deputies. Brown’s location is unknown at this time but there is concern for his safety.

Deputies said Brown is driving a grey Ford F-150 truck NC plates JJM -6744 and expressed he may travel.

Brown is described as five foot eight and 155 pounds with brown eyes. brown hair, and a long grey beard.

Anyone with information on where Thomas Paul Brown might be is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

