Deputies responding to stabbing at Family Dollar in Greenville

Family Dollar on Easley Bridge Road in Greenville.
Family Dollar on Easley Bridge Road in Greenville.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a stabbing at a store in Greenville, according to dispatch.

Dispatch say the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Family Dollar located at 1506 Easley Bridge Road.

Witnesses say law enforcement has parts of Easley Bridge Road blocked off.

We’re working to learn more information. Stay tuned.

