Driver passes away following crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following a crash along Woodruff Road.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:12 p.m. on Tuesday near Drayton Hall Road.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling on Woodruff Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

No other information about the victim was released. We will update this story as officials give new details.

