Felons in North Carolina can now register and vote

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - As of Wednesday, July 27, any individuals serving a felony sentence but are not in jail or prison may register to vote in North Carolina.

Officials said an individual also must also have resided in North Carolina for at least 30 days prior to the election, be a U.S. citizen, and be at least 18 years old by the next general election.

Previously under a North Carolina statue, anyone serving a felony sentence could not register to vote or vote until they completed their sentence.

If a person is in jail awaiting trial for a felony but has not yet been convicted, they retain their voting rights, according to officials.

In North Carolina, a person never loses their voting rights for a misdemeanor conviction.

To register to vote in North Carolina, click here.

