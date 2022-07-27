Fentanyl pills seized during drug bust in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently charged after deputies found fentanyl pills while searching his home.

Deputies said they went to Travis Heard’s house this week to serve an arrest warrant against him. Once they arrived, they found methamphetamine and were able to get a warrant to search the rest of Heard’s home.

During their search, deputies said they found a gun and a backpack that contained nearly 190 grams of fentanyl. Heard was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and was served his original warrant.

Deputies warned that fentanyl pills can have characters and logos on them that make them look more appealing.

