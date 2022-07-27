Advertisement

House destroyed in overnight fire in Anderson, crews say

Fire on North Street in Anderson
Fire on North Street in Anderson(Anderson Fire Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire that destroyed a home on North Street overnight.

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were called out to a reported structure fire, according to the AFD. When they arrived, they found the front of a home well involved in fire and extending into the attic space.

AFD said firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control with no injuries.

Officials mentioned the Anderson Police Department’s role in this incident saying they are supporting the lone occupant.

MORE NEWS: Greer residents sway city council to deny rezoning request

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A look at a burglary suspect in Laurens County
Deputies searching for two burglary suspects in Laurens County
Cherokee County murder suspect
Suspect wanted for deadly Cherokee County shooting
Most Wanted: July 26
Most Wanted: July 26
Man acquitted during murder trial
Jury acquits man in murder trial