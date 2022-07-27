House destroyed in overnight fire in Anderson, crews say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire that destroyed a home on North Street overnight.

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were called out to a reported structure fire, according to the AFD. When they arrived, they found the front of a home well involved in fire and extending into the attic space.

AFD said firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control with no injuries.

Officials mentioned the Anderson Police Department’s role in this incident saying they are supporting the lone occupant.

