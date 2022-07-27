Jacksonville Jaguars pre-season games on FOX Carolina’s Circle TV

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In August you can tune in to FOX Carolina’s Circle TV for three of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ pre-season games.

Circle TV is on channel 21.6 for viewers with an antenna.

If you use an antenna, please make sure to rescan for FOX Carolina’s Circle TV so you can catch the pre-season NFL action... including starting quarterback and former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence!

Below is the schedule for pre-season games airing on FOX Carolina’s Circle TV:

Browns vs. Jags - Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Steelers vs. Jags - Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Jags vs. Falcons - Saturday, Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

