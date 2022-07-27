LIVE: Officials hold town hall on SC earthquakes

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are holding a virtual town hall on Wednesday to discuss a swarm of earthquakes hitting South Carolina since December.

Geologists say the swarm began with a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Elgin on Dec. 27. Since then, dozens of low-magnitude earthquakes have occurred in the area of Elgin and Lugoff.

According to experts, it is the longest swarm of earthquakes in recent history.

Officials with Kershaw County, the town of Elgin, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the Department of Natural Resources, Duke Energy and the Department of Transportation will all be part of the town hall.

It will be live-streamed here at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

