Advertisement

Man dies after crashing into tree in Spartanburg County

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said just after midnight, a man driving a Chevy SUV on Parris Bridge Road crossed the center line and ran off the road. The SUV struck a ditch before crashing into a tree near Shoally Ridge Road.

The 28-year-old victim, J.D. Malone Grant, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he passed away.

The coroner said a forensic exam is scheduled for Thursday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars pre-season games on FOX Carolina’s Circle TV
Willie Earl Robinson
Man accused of attempted murder denied bond after turning self in
Natalia Sokil
NC business owner arrested for operating without license in Upstate, SCDOR says
City launches new health dashboard
City launches new health dashboard