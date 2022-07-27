Man dies after crashing into tree in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said just after midnight, a man driving a Chevy SUV on Parris Bridge Road crossed the center line and ran off the road. The SUV struck a ditch before crashing into a tree near Shoally Ridge Road.

The 28-year-old victim, J.D. Malone Grant, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he passed away.

The coroner said a forensic exam is scheduled for Thursday.

